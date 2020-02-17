SAUGATUCK, Mich. — A winter phenomena was photographed on Lake Michigan over the weekend: ice volcanoes.

The National Weather Service office in Grand Rapids tweeted photos of the volcanoes "erupting" at Oval Beach in Saugatuck, Mich. Sunday evening.

"You never know what you'll find at the lake until you go out there," NWS tweeted with a close-up shot of the ice volcanoes.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says the ice volcanoes can happen when a shell of ice forms and a weak spot is exploited by wave action -- creating a hole. Then, the volcano-like structure, they dubbed "sno-cano," forms around the hole from the water being sprayed from the top.

A couple years ago, the WIDNR got video of ice volcanoes on their side of Lake Michigan.

Ice volcanoes aren't the only winter phenomena happening along the lakeshore. There are also "ice balls" washing up on shore. 13 ON YOUR SIDE Meteorologist Laura Hartman says the balls are formed when snow slush gets churned by waves, taking the ball shape.

Meteorologist Laura Hartman Ice balls are now on Lake Michigan! These form when snow slush gets churned by waves and formed into a ball shape. Thanks Jeff Genova Photography for sharing this picture!

RELATED VIDEO:

More Lakeshore/Lake Michigan News on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.