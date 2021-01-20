Inauguration Day weather extremes through the years

Today's forecast is mild but weather can get wild for Inauguration Day.

WASHINGTON — Winter weather for most of the country can be all over the place. Cold, warm, rainy or snowy. Inauguration Day has seen its share of extreme and wild weather.

Wednesday's forecast for Washington D.C. had temperatures during the ceremony in the mid 40s. However, gusty winds up near 40 mph made it feel much colder.

According to the National Weather Service, the last presidential inauguration, for Donald Trump in 2017, saw cloudy skies with sprinkles at the swearing-in ceremony and light rain at start of parade. Gentle south winds were about 5 mph.

A look at Inauguration Day weather extremes. Ronald Reagan owned the coldest and warmest! pic.twitter.com/4yAdC9DnHH — Ric Kearbey WTSP (@RicKearbeyWTSP) January 20, 2021

Here's a look back at some of the more memorable weather in Inauguration Day history.

Warmest:

1981 - Ronald Reagan. It was mostly cloudy but the temperature was a spring-like 55-degrees.

Coldest:

1985 - President Ronald Reagan coincidentally owns the coldest Inauguration Day as well. His second swearing-in ceremony on January 21 had to be held indoors and the parade was canceled. The outside temperature at noon was only 7-degrees. The morning low was 4-degrees below zero and the daytime high was only 17-degrees. Wind chill temperatures during the afternoon were in the -10 to -20-degrees range.

Snowiest:

1909 - William H. Taft. Nearly 10 inches of snow fell for his Inauguration Day. Heavy snow, drifting snow, and strong winds. The 10-inch snow fall ended at 12:20 p.m. but the afternoon remained cloudy and windy. It took 6,000 men and 500 wagons to clear 58,000 tons of snow and slush from the parade route.

Wettest:

1937 - Franklin D. Roosevelt. It was President Franklin D. Roosevelt's second inauguration. The temperature was just above freezing with heavy rainy. Between 11 am and 1 pm, 0.69 inches of rain fell. Some sleet and freezing rain fell in the morning. A total rainfall of 1.77 inches fell that cold day.