An incredible haboob develops Monday afternoon in Texas

A haboob is a dust storm that can be violent and life threatening.

LUBBOCK, Texas —
It’s called a haboob, and it can be a violent dust storm.

You can see the winds pick up the dust in the satellite image in the Twitter post below:

A haboob began in eastern New Mexico and moved into Texas bringing dust storm warnings to much of the state.

The dust storm can bring near-zero visibility creating dangerous and life-threatening travel conditions.

Dust storm warnings continue Monday evening for many counties in northwestern Texas.

