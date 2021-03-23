An incredible haboob develops Monday afternoon in Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas —
It’s called a haboob, and it can be a violent dust storm.
You can see the winds pick up the dust in the satellite image in the Twitter post below:
A haboob began in eastern New Mexico and moved into Texas bringing dust storm warnings to much of the state.
The dust storm can bring near-zero visibility creating dangerous and life-threatening travel conditions.
Dust storm warnings continue Monday evening for many counties in northwestern Texas.
