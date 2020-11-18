Is the 2020 hurricane season finally over?

The calendar says the hurricane season has just 12 days remaining, and the forecast says any new storms are unlikely.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — It’s been a record Atlantic hurricane season in 2020, and it seems like it just won’t end. The hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30. So, with less than two weeks to go, is it over?

The answer: yes and no.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center says there are only low chances for two tropical cyclones developing over the next week or so. That would run out the clock on the historic 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

Do keep in mind that in the previous record year of 2005, Tropical Storm Zeta developed on Dec. 30. This means it’s never really over.

Ninety-seven percent of all Atlantic tropical cyclones do occur during hurricane season. Peak activity is known to be between August and October.

In the off-season, storms are most likely to occur in May, with approximately 60 percent of such storms occurring during that month. However, at least one tropical cyclone develops every month of the year. This includes December, January, and February.