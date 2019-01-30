The 2019 polar vortex is upon the Midwest.

A deadly artic freeze with record-breaking temperatures has triggered widespread closures of schools and businesses. It has also prompted the U.S. Postal Service to take the rare step of suspending mail delivery to parts of the region.

The National Weather Service forecast plunging temperatures from one of the coldest air masses in years. A wind chill of minus 25 degrees can freeze skin within 15 minutes, according to the NWS.

If you are a homeowner where temperatures are frigid, here are some tips for keeping homes safe and warm:

Note: If you are away, it might be a good idea – if it’s safe to do so – to ask a neighbor, friend or family member to perform these checks on your home.

Tips from Consumers Energy in Jackson, Michigan:

Install an audible UL-listed carbon monoxide alarm. Poisonings from the colorless, odorless toxic gas are most prevalent in the winter when furnaces are operating with doors and windows shut.

Have your heating system tested yearly.

Keep flammable materials away from your furnace or space heater.

Never use a generator, charcoal grill, camp stove, or other gasoline, kerosene, propane or charcoal-burning device inside your home, basement, garage or near a window.

Don’t leave your vehicles idling. If your garage is attached to your home, don’t leave your car idling inside, even if the garage door is open.

Space heater safety

It’s the time of year when fire calls increase because of people trying to keep their homes warm.

Authorities recommend keeping a 3-foot clearance around space heaters. It’s recommended to keep combustibles, blankets, clothing and other items far away. They also recommend unplugging them at night and not to use extension cords.

State Farm Insurance recommends:

Letting warm water drip overnight when a faucet is near an outside wall.

Open cabinet doors to allow heat to get un-insulated pipes under sinks and appliances near exterior walls.

Keep your thermostat at the same temperature both day and night.

Insulate pipes in your home’s crawl space and attic.





How to check your heat

It is not the time to be frugal with heat. Homeowners don’t want the house cooling down because the furnace may not be able to get back up as high as you want later.

Don’t panic if your house feels colder than the temperature to which you set it.

How to check your water and plumbing

Perfect Homes Services President Justin Carrol told the Daily Herald to keep a thin stream of water flowing from a faucet where pipes are near an outside wall.

Carroll also recommended flushing your toilet from time to time if it is along an outside wall.

If a pipe does freeze, turning the water off before the pipe thaws will minimize water damage. Cooper said to find the main water shut-off valve in the house and practice turning it off. Don’t force the valve if it’s stuck.

Carrol said if you turn on a sink and nothing comes out, assume a pipe is frozen.

If the outside temperature drops below 20 degrees Fahrenheit, water pipes in homes with insufficient insulation may freeze and break.

Once it reaches 10 degrees Fahrenheit, homeowners can stop leaving the faucet running and can resume normal furnace operations, according to Carrol.

Warming centers

Cities throughout the Midwest have opened warming centers for people if they need a place to stay warm and stay safe. In several cities, people can call 211 for help finding a warming center near them.

Here is a breakdown of locations for warming shelters for several prominent cities and Midwest states:

Rides to warming centers

Lyft is offering “Relief Rides” to warming centers in several major cities. The offers are valid until 11:59 p.m. local time Friday.

Chicago: Riders can get two free rides up to $25 to any warming shelter in Chicago with the code “CHIJAYDEN19.”

Riders can get two free rides up to $25 to any warming shelter in Chicago with the code “CHIJAYDEN19.” Minneapolis-St. Paul: Riders can get two free rides up to $25 to any warming shelter in the Twin Cities with the code “MSPJAYDEN19.”

Riders can get two free rides up to $25 to any warming shelter in the Twin Cities with the code “MSPJAYDEN19.” Madison and Milwaukee: Riders can get two free rides up to $25 to any warming shelter in Madison or Milwaukee with the code “WIJAYDEN19.”

Riders can get two free rides up to $25 to any warming shelter in Madison or Milwaukee with the code “WIJAYDEN19.” Detroit: Riders can get two free rides up to $25 to any warming shelter in Detroit with the code “DTWJAYDEN19.”

Note: The Associated Press contributed to this story.

