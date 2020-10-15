Enjoy tonight's sunset, the last 7 p.m. sunset for 5 months

Enjoy that 7 p.m. sunset Thursday night in Tampa because the sun won’t set again in the 7 o’clock hour until March 14, when Daylight Saving Time begins again.
As we move closer and closer to winter each day, the days grow shorter. This has actually been happening since slightly after the beginning of summer on the Summer Solstice on June 20.
The reason the days are always getting longer and shorter is because the Earth is tilted on its axis at 23.5 degrees.
Because the Earth's axis is always pointed in the same direction and the Earth orbits the sun, there are times when the northern hemisphere is pointed at the sun making for longer days because of more direct sunlight (summer) and then there are times when the northern hemisphere is pointed away from the sun and we receive much less direct light and the days are shorter (winter).
Significant sunrise and sunset dates to come:
- Thursday, Oct 15: Last 7:00 pm sunset
- Sunday, Nov 1: 6:41 am sunrise due to time change and Daylight Standard Time
- Sunday, Nov 1: 5:45 pm sunset due to time change and Daylight Standard Time
- Thursday, Nov 26: 7:00 am sunrise as days continue to grow shorter
- Saturday, Nov 28: 5:33 pm sunset on the day with the earliest sunset of the year
- Monday, Dec 21: The least amount of daylight of the year with 10:22:17 of daylight. Sunrise is at 7:17 am and sunset is at 5:39 at pm
- Tuesday, Jan 5: 7:22 am sunrise, the latest sunrise of the year
- Tuesday, Jan 19: 6:00 pm sunset as days continue to grow longer
- Sunday, Mar 14: 7:38 pm sunset due to time change and Daylight Saving Time
- Saturday, Apr 24: 8:00 pm sunset
- Sunday, Jun 20: The most amount of daylight of the year with 13:54:54 of daylight. Sunrise is at 6:34 am and sunset is at 8:28 at pm
- Sunday, Jun 27: 8:30 pm sunset, the latest sunset of the year
