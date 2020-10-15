Enjoy tonight's sunset, the last 7 p.m. sunset for 5 months

The sun won’t set in the 7 o’clock hour again until mid-March.

Enjoy that 7 p.m. sunset Thursday night in Tampa because the sun won’t set again in the 7 o’clock hour until March 14, when Daylight Saving Time begins again.

As we move closer and closer to winter each day, the days grow shorter. This has actually been happening since slightly after the beginning of summer on the Summer Solstice on June 20.

Tonight's 7pm sunset is last 7pm sunset for 5 months! Thank the Earth's 23.5º tilt, always pointed the same direction. As it orbits the sun, it's pointed at the sun in summer making longer days. It's increasingly pointed away from the sun this time of year, making days shorter. pic.twitter.com/yQ709LIwBF — Ric Kearbey WTSP (@RicKearbeyWTSP) October 15, 2020

The reason the days are always getting longer and shorter is because the Earth is tilted on its axis at 23.5 degrees.

Because the Earth's axis is always pointed in the same direction and the Earth orbits the sun, there are times when the northern hemisphere is pointed at the sun making for longer days because of more direct sunlight (summer) and then there are times when the northern hemisphere is pointed away from the sun and we receive much less direct light and the days are shorter (winter).

Significant sunrise and sunset dates to come :

Thursday, Oct 15: Last 7:00 pm sunset

Last 7:00 pm sunset Sunday, Nov 1: 6:41 am sunrise due to time change and Daylight Standard Time

6:41 am sunrise due to time change and Daylight Standard Time Sunday, Nov 1: 5:45 pm sunset due to time change and Daylight Standard Time

5:45 pm sunset due to time change and Daylight Standard Time Thursday, Nov 26: 7:00 am sunrise as days continue to grow shorter

7:00 am sunrise as days continue to grow shorter Saturday, Nov 28: 5:33 pm sunset on the day with the earliest sunset of the year

5:33 pm sunset on the day with the earliest sunset of the year Monday, Dec 21: The least amount of daylight of the year with 10:22:17 of daylight. Sunrise is at 7:17 am and sunset is at 5:39 at pm

The least amount of daylight of the year with 10:22:17 of daylight. Sunrise is at 7:17 am and sunset is at 5:39 at pm Tuesday, Jan 5: 7:22 am sunrise, the latest sunrise of the year

7:22 am sunrise, the latest sunrise of the year Tuesday, Jan 19: 6:00 pm sunset as days continue to grow longer

6:00 pm sunset as days continue to grow longer Sunday, Mar 14: 7:38 pm sunset due to time change and Daylight Saving Time

7:38 pm sunset due to time change and Daylight Saving Time Saturday, Apr 24: 8:00 pm sunset

8:00 pm sunset Sunday, Jun 20: The most amount of daylight of the year with 13:54:54 of daylight. Sunrise is at 6:34 am and sunset is at 8:28 at pm

The most amount of daylight of the year with 13:54:54 of daylight. Sunrise is at 6:34 am and sunset is at 8:28 at pm Sunday, Jun 27: 8:30 pm sunset, the latest sunset of the year

What other people are reading right now: