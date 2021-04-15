The record polar vortex in February is having impacts at Lido Key Beach in May

The historic February freeze in Texas caused by the polar vortex killed landscape plants and trees in nurseries, including sea oats needed for Lido Key.

Even though Florida saw absolutely no chilly weather from the historic polar vortex that brought a record freeze to Texas in February, Lido Key Beach can still feel the effects in May.

If you’ve heard of the polar vortex, you probably know it has something to do with very cold weather.

But what exactly is the polar vortex?

The polar vortex is an area of low pressure which spins like a whirling top on the poles of the planet. It forms in the stratosphere between about 10 and 30 miles above the surface in the North Pole every winter. These winds enclose a large pool of extremely cold air. There is an even stronger polar vortex in the Southern Hemisphere in its winter. The stronger the winds, the more the air inside is isolated from warmer latitudes, and the colder it gets.

The polar vortex is occasionally knocked off kilter by strong atmospheric waves. This slows the vortex, when it can wobble and slide off the pole, bringing extremely cold air to places that may typically only require jackets, like Texas last February.

So how does all of this effect Lido Key Beach here in Florida? According to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Lido Key’s shoreline had been eroding for decades.

In response, the city of Sarasota applied for a permit with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to dredge Big Pass, which connects the Gulf of Mexico and Sarasota Bay.

The $12.68 million Lido Key Hurricane and Shoreline Damage Reduction project included dredging up to 710,000 cubic yards of sand from the Big Sarasota Pass (between Lido Key and Siesta Key) to rebuild over 1.5 miles of Lido Key Beach.

That work is now complete. However, another very important part of the project includes adding native trees and plants.

Sabel Palm trees, Buttonwoods and Seagrapes have been successfully added to the beach. Sea oats have not. And they’re important. Sea oats, or Uniola Paniculata, are very special plants along Florida beaches.

Sea oats have a massive root system and are capable of holding soil and sand in place during extreme weather events such as hurricanes and tropical storms. This plant's habitat puts it at the forefront of shoreline protection.

The only problem is the city can’t get them – at least for a while. It all comes back to the polar vortex that struck Texas last winter.

Part of the federal contract included getting the sea oats from Texas.

According to NurseyMag.com, that incredible freeze caused at least $600 million in agricultural damages, with massive losses in citrus and vegetable crops. The freezing temperatures killed or badly damaged landscape plants, shrubs and trees in nurseries as well. This includes sea oats, where the Lido Key project contracted to get 4,000 plants.

Without the Arctic blast of historic cold in odd places, the Lido Key project would be complete this month. Now it waits for completion, and the sea oats.

Like a cold snap, the wait won’t last. Instead of a May completion, the project should be completed sometime in June.