WILMINGTON, NC – Video captured in Wilmington, North Carolina, shows people running out of a Family Dollar holding cases of Coca Cola and bags of items.

WFMY News 2 got a tip of what was going on at 13th and Greenfield Streets and captured cell phone video of what looks like looting.

Wilmington Police Department said on Twitter they were “aware of the looting” but “Family Dollar management has asked not to intervene at this time.”

NEWS ALERT - We are aware of the looting occurring at the Family Dollar Store at 13th & Greenfield Sts, unfortunately management has asked not to intervene at this time. — Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) September 15, 2018

WFMY News 2 has reached out to Family Dollar for comment, but no one was immediately available.

The City of Wilmington posted on Twitter that as a "response to the looting in the area," an extended curfew is in place for the blocks between 13th, 14th Greenfield and Martin Streets.

"This curfew went into effect at 5 p.m. and will remain in effect until 6 a.m.," the city tweeted. "The citywide curfew will run from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m."

In response to looting in the area, an extended curfew is now in place for the block between 13th, 14th, Greenfield and Martin Streets. This curfew went into effect at 5 pm and will remain in effect until 6 am. The citywide curfew will run from 10 pm until 6 am. — Wilmington NC (@CityofWilm) September 15, 2018

