New York City is under a winter storm watch with up to 14 inches of snow possible.

A major snowstorm is expected to turn New York City into a winter wonderland on Wednesday and Thursday.

Up to 14 inches is possible in the city, and some surrounding areas could see even more. The heavy snow will be in a somewhat narrow line, so a shift in the track could change slightly where the heaviest snow accumulates.

On top of the snow, there will be up to 50-mph wind gusts that will make travel very difficult to impossible. These winds could create localized blizzard conditions.

🥶❄️ Dreaming of a White Christmas? Head to NYC. A winter storm watch is in effect there Wed-Thu where over a foot of snow may accumulate with up 50 mph winds, causing blizzard conditions. #NYC #NewYorkCity #blizzard #snowstorm pic.twitter.com/5k67JWErWO — Ric Kearbey WTSP (@RicKearbeyWTSP) December 15, 2020

Other areas of New York, like the Catskills and Poconos, could see as much as 30 inches.

A winter storm watch remains in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon for much of southeast New York, including New York City.

If you’re dreaming of a white Christmas, New York City could be the place to be. This week’s snow may very well still be around through Christmas thanks to below-average temperatures over the next week.

