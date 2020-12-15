Dreaming of a White Christmas? Head to NYC!

A major snowstorm is expected to turn New York City into a winter wonderland on Wednesday and Thursday.
Up to 14 inches is possible in the city, and some surrounding areas could see even more. The heavy snow will be in a somewhat narrow line, so a shift in the track could change slightly where the heaviest snow accumulates.
On top of the snow, there will be up to 50-mph wind gusts that will make travel very difficult to impossible. These winds could create localized blizzard conditions.
Other areas of New York, like the Catskills and Poconos, could see as much as 30 inches.
A winter storm watch remains in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon for much of southeast New York, including New York City.
If you’re dreaming of a white Christmas, New York City could be the place to be. This week’s snow may very well still be around through Christmas thanks to below-average temperatures over the next week.
