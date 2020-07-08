Look up before bed! Mars and the Moon will pair up in tonight's sky

Over the next several nights, look eastward before going to bed, and you'll see the waning gibbous Moon and the red planet, Mars.
The pair will move west across the nighttime sky, reaching their high point for the night near sunrise.
For months now, Mars has been hard to see. But now, Mars is brightening, day by day. By September 2020, Mars will then outshine Sirius, the brightest star in our sky (besides the sun).
In October, Mars will outshine not only all the stars but also Jupiter, the second-brightest planet. By mid-October, the red planet will shine about 3.5 times more brightly than it does now.
So it's a great time to start watching Mars. It’s already very bright and will look great next to the Moon!
