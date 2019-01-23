Update: The National Weather Service expired a tornado warning for Manatee County Thursday morning. It expired at 6:15 a.m.

The NWS also issued several severe thunderstorm warnings Thursday morning for Tampa Bay area counties. The severe thunderstorm warnings have since expired.

Moving forward, our threat for severe weather is beginning to wrap up as this line of rain and storms continues to move east. While a few showers will linger behind this morning, expect all activity to clear by lunch as cooler air is ushered into the region by this afternoon.

Original Story: After a few days of perfect spring-like weather, changes are on the way in the form of another low-pressure system, accompanied by a cold front.

Widespread showers and storms ahead of this front will sweep through the Tampa Bay area early Thursday morning, leading to cooler temperatures behind the front Thursday evening. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible with this front, but the threat for severe weather will remain relatively low. Regardless, we cannot rule out damaging winds, or an isolated tornado, with any severe storms that do fire up.

Lets break down what we're tracking:

Severe weather threat early Thursday morning

As for timing, our latest computer models are driving in a line of storms into our Nature Coast area as early as 5:30 a.m. - 6:00 a.m.

Pinellas County through the Tampa Bay area can expect strong winds and heavy rainfall rates to pick up by 7 a.m.

By 9 a.m., the bulk of this line will have moved inland, with the southern edge of the line still clipping through Bradenton and Sarasota.

Check out the latest breakdown of our severe weather timing, hour-by-hour:

Be sure to stay check the 10Weather page for live radar.

