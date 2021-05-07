National Hurricane Center issues first tropical weather alert of the season

The National Hurricane Center gives a 40% chance of tropical cyclone formation in the next 48 hours to a low-pressure area in the eastern North Pacific.

Hurricane season officially begins on June 1, but the National Hurricane Center (NHC) issued their first Tropical Weather Outlook of the season today for a storm in the eastern North Pacific.

A Special Tropical Weather Outlook has been issued for an area of disturbed weather southwest of Mexico. This system has a medium (60%) chance of becoming a short-lived tropical depression or tropical storm over the next several days.

For six straight years in the Atlantic Basin, tropical cyclones formed before the start of the season on June 1. So, the NHC decided that beginning in 2021, they will now issue routine Tropical Weather Outlooks (TWOs) beginning May 15.

That information will be published here beginning at 8 a.m. ET that day.

Last year, the NHC released 36 tropical weather outlooks before June 1. Since 2000, about every other year, storms have preceded the official start date.