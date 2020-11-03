By the end of March, through May, we typically see a hot and dry weather pattern in Florida. The next week is expected to bring just that.

While the normal high temperature during this period is 76 degrees, we'll see highs topping out in the mid-80s -- beginning Friday and into the next week. For the weekend, these will be within 2-3 degrees each of record highs each day.

Next week will continue to see warmer than usual temperatures. Rain chances are also going to remain near zero over the next week or so. Looking ahead to the last couple of weeks of March, the Climate Prediction Center expects Florida to see, overall, above normal temperatures with below average chances of rain.

This is the time of year we need to watch wildfires. The hot and dry weather is often a recipe for wildfires. It's a time between the last rain making wintertime cold front and when the daily sea breezes start bringing thunderstorms every afternoon.

