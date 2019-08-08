The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting an increased chance for an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season.

NOAA is now forecasting between 10-17 named storms for the 2019 season. It's an increase from the predicted nine to 15.

NOAA's lead forecaster Dr. Gerry Bell led Thursday's conference call.

Forecasters are predicting somewhere between five and nine hurricanes, which is up from the four to eight hurricanes initially predicted. NOAA is also predicting between two and four major hurricanes.

So far in 2019, there have been two named storms: Subtropical Storm Andrea and Hurricane Barry.

Bell discussed the conditions in the atmosphere and the Atlantic Ocean that will likely influence the remainder of the season, which runs through November.

