The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is expected to provide an update Thursday morning on the Atlantic hurricane season.

NOAA’s lead hurricane forecaster Dr. Gerry Bell is set to host a teleconference for media at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Bell is expected to discuss the conditions in the atmosphere and the Atlantic Ocean that will likely influence the remainder of the season, which runs through November.

So far in 2019, there have been two named storms: Subtropical Storm Andrea and Hurricane Barry.

