Tornado reported to have been caught on camera in Wauchula

The National Weather Service says the skinny rope tornado came through the area around 7:46 p.m. Monday.

WAUCHULA, Fla. — As severe weather swept through parts of the Tampa Bay area Monday night, a tornado was reported to have been spotted in the Wauchula area.

The National Weather Service came down with a late report of a skinny rope tornado caught on a web camera around 7:46 p.m. in the city.

Officials say power lines were also reported to have been down in the area. So far, no injuries or damage have been reported as a result of the tornado.

The timing comes as a handful of severe thunderstorm warnings were issued throughout the night, which began shortly after 6 p.m. The affected areas were northwest Highlands County, south-central Polk County and northeast Hardee County.