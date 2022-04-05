x
Tornado reported to have been caught on camera in Wauchula

The National Weather Service says the skinny rope tornado came through the area around 7:46 p.m. Monday.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

WAUCHULA, Fla. — As severe weather swept through parts of the Tampa Bay area Monday night, a tornado was reported to have been spotted in the Wauchula area. 

The National Weather Service came down with a late report of a skinny rope tornado caught on a web camera around 7:46 p.m. in the city.

Officials say power lines were also reported to have been down in the area. So far, no injuries or damage have been reported as a result of the tornado.

The timing comes as a handful of severe thunderstorm warnings were issued throughout the night, which began shortly after 6 p.m. The affected areas were northwest Highlands County, south-central Polk County and northeast Hardee County.

Reports of golf ball-sized hail also hit Highlands County during the severe weather with reports of golf ball size hail (1.75") observed in the area.

