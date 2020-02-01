RUSKIN, Fla. — Beginning next week, the National Weather Service's doppler radar in Ruskin will be down for an important equipment upgrade.

The NWS Tampa Bay said technicians will refurbish and replace the pedestal of the WSR-88D Doppler Radar. The pedestal is one of the most important parts of the radar because it spins the antenna to capture weather data in all directions.

The components of the tower are extremely heavy and will require crews to remove the massive white dome using a crane.

The work is expected to take about two weeks.

NWS meteorologists said the radar and pedestal were designed to last 25 years and this equipment has exceeded its life expectancy. The refurbishment is to ensure the radar functions for the another 20-plus years.

During the down time, radars in Melbourne, Tampa, Orlando, Jacksonville and Miami will be available.

