APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. — At least four people were rescued from their vehicles after being swept away in flood waters Thursday afternoon in Apache Junction and another woman told 12News she had to leave her home after it began to flood.
Heavy rain has been falling in the area for much of the afternoon and flash flooding has forced several road closures.
"I said I gotta go, I gotta go now, I have to get out now," the woman said after telling 12News the water was nearly two feet deep.
'I said, 'goodbye sweet home, I gotta go. I give it to you, Jesus,'" she said.
The two water rescues happened near Superstition Boulevard and Tomahawk Road, and near Broadway Avenue and Goldfield Road.
The Apache Junction Police Department said no injuries have been reported from the rescues.
Video from AJPD shows fast-moving flood waters in the area which have forced several road closures:
- Goldfield, north of Foothill
- Foothill, west of Goldfield
- Tomahawk, south of 19th Avenue
- Teepee, at Weekes Wash
- Lost Dutchman Blvd., between SR 88 and Idaho
- Scenic, east of Weekes Wash
- Delaware, Tepee and Smoketree
- 16th Avenue, west of Ironwood
- Tomahawk, north of Junction
Two feet of water can wash a vehicle downstream, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County, and six inches of flowing water can knock someone off their feet.
This is a breaking weather story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Flooding Safety:
The Arizona Fire & Medical Authority has provided the following tips on what hazards to watch out for during and after a flood, including fire, electrical and chemical safety:
Generators and alternative heating devices can create fire hazards during flooding if they aren’t used correctly or maintained properly. Pools of water and appliances can become electrically charged and can cause electrical fires.
On electricity, residents in flooded areas should turn off the power to their homes if they can reach the main breaker or fuse box. All wiring in the house may be electrically charged and hazardous. Residents should have a professional technician check their home for damages before turning on the power.
Make sure potentially combustible liquids like paint thinner, lighter fluid or gasoline haven’t spilled within or near your home. Keep combustible liquids away from electrical or alternative heat sources as to not start a fire.
All smoke alarms in the home should be tested monthly and batteries should be replaced yearly. Some smoke alarms are dependent on your home’s electrical service and may go out when power is turned off.
Make sure the fire hydrant near your home is cleared of debris so the fire department can assess it easily in the event of a fire.
