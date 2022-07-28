Video from AJPD shows fast-moving flood waters in the area which have forced several road closures.

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. — At least four people were rescued from their vehicles after being swept away in flood waters Thursday afternoon in Apache Junction and another woman told 12News she had to leave her home after it began to flood.

Heavy rain has been falling in the area for much of the afternoon and flash flooding has forced several road closures.

"I said I gotta go, I gotta go now, I have to get out now," the woman said after telling 12News the water was nearly two feet deep.

'I said, 'goodbye sweet home, I gotta go. I give it to you, Jesus,'" she said.

GOODBYE SWEET HOME: This woman tells me she fled from her Apache Junction home as water from storms started to rise. Says she grabbed her keys and her purse and said goodbye to her home.



Updates on storms on @12News at 4#News #AZ #AZWx #Monsoon2022 #Storms #Rain #Valley pic.twitter.com/AlvQfXdGAr — Jonathan McCall (@JonathanMcCall) July 28, 2022

NOW: @sfmd_az_gov says crew made a total of 5 rescues during storms.



4 from cars, a fifth from a home. No injuries reported.



Crews from @TempeFire and @MesaFireDept also helped in rescues.#News #AZ #AZWx #Monsoon2022 — Jonathan McCall (@JonathanMcCall) July 28, 2022

The two water rescues happened near Superstition Boulevard and Tomahawk Road, and near Broadway Avenue and Goldfield Road.

The Apache Junction Police Department said no injuries have been reported from the rescues.

Video from AJPD shows fast-moving flood waters in the area which have forced several road closures:

Goldfield, north of Foothill

Foothill, west of Goldfield

Tomahawk, south of 19th Avenue

Teepee, at Weekes Wash

Lost Dutchman Blvd., between SR 88 and Idaho

Scenic, east of Weekes Wash

Delaware, Tepee and Smoketree

16th Avenue, west of Ironwood

Tomahawk, north of Junction

Our officers just had to rescue a lady from this car swept down the wash pic.twitter.com/4Crley33Vo — AJ Police Department (@AJPoliceDept) July 28, 2022

Several roads closed for flooding. Please avoid these roads that are closed. pic.twitter.com/ngHdh9i3oC — AJ Police Department (@AJPoliceDept) July 28, 2022

Two feet of water can wash a vehicle downstream, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County, and six inches of flowing water can knock someone off their feet.

There are already some swift water rescues underway due to the power of flowing water. https://t.co/P6wKBEwVvN — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 28, 2022

This is a breaking weather story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Flooding Safety:

The Arizona Fire & Medical Authority has provided the following tips on what hazards to watch out for during and after a flood, including fire, electrical and chemical safety:

Generators and alternative heating devices can create fire hazards during flooding if they aren’t used correctly or maintained properly. Pools of water and appliances can become electrically charged and can cause electrical fires.

On electricity, residents in flooded areas should turn off the power to their homes if they can reach the main breaker or fuse box. All wiring in the house may be electrically charged and hazardous. Residents should have a professional technician check their home for damages before turning on the power.

Make sure potentially combustible liquids like paint thinner, lighter fluid or gasoline haven’t spilled within or near your home. Keep combustible liquids away from electrical or alternative heat sources as to not start a fire.

All smoke alarms in the home should be tested monthly and batteries should be replaced yearly. Some smoke alarms are dependent on your home’s electrical service and may go out when power is turned off.

Make sure the fire hydrant near your home is cleared of debris so the fire department can assess it easily in the event of a fire.

