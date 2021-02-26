Pollens soaring in Tampa Bay, season growing even longer

When is the pollen season in Florida? It’s actually "always" as even winter allergies are common.

TAMPA, Fla. — This is a time of the year in Florida that everyone talks about the accumulation of pollen on their cars. It’s also a time of year that those with allergies sneeze, wheeze and rub those watery eyes.

According to CNET.com, about 20 million people deal with allergic rhinitis, or seasonal allergies, a condition caused when your immune system reacts to something in the environment.

In most cases, that something is pollen from trees, grasses and weeds. For most people, the biggest allergy issue is the tree pollen season. And it can be a surprisingly long one.

According to Sinus Solutions of South Florida, springtime in Florida (aka, tree pollen season in Florida) can begin as soon as late December and run through May. That’s anywhere from five to six months – or nearly half the year.

On top of an already-long pollen season, a study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences shows the rising global temperatures could be lengthening the time when pollen is released by plants, trees and grasses even more.

In their study, the pollen season in 60 pollen reporting stations in the country has become 20 days longer compared to what it was in 1990. The season is also becoming more intense, with a significantly larger concentration of pollen being picked up in the air.

The long season is great for Florida trees which use that extra-long springtime to mate.

Sinus Solutions of South Florida says that pollen is the means by which a tree transmits its DNA from the stamen (the “male” part of the plant) to the pistil (the “female” part). Unfortunately, we can’t tell Florida trees to go get a room. Instead, a lot of the pollen winds up giving our cars a light golden dusting and giving us a sneezing fit.

There are other pollen issues during spring as well. Grass pollen in Florida and other allergens are gearing up after winter, but the worst spring allergies in Florida go to the trees.

Allergy symptoms will differ from person to person – but can include asthma, coughing, itchy, watery, red eyes, runny nose and sneezing, sinus pressure, and frequent sneezing.

So how do you know the difference between a cold and allergies? It’s typically the duration of your symptoms. Colds usually go away on their own in seven to 10 days, but allergies persist until they're treated or until the trigger is gone, which can take months depending on what you are allergic to.

CNET.com says in most cases, an over-the-counter antihistamine and decongestant will treat your allergy symptoms. However, if you have severe allergies, your doctor may prescribe nasal steroid spray or allergy shots to help relieve the symptoms.