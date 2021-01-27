Tallahassee International Airport closed after suspected tornado touches down in city

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The National Weather Service (NWS) in Tallahassee reported a suspected tornado on the ground at 11:43 a.m. Wednesday morning. And, a damage assessment is now underway at the city's main airport, which has been shut down.
The reported tornado appeared to be heading right toward the radar site in Tallahassee and soon after, the radar was knocked offline. As of 12;37 p.m., the NWS says no damage was suffered to the radar.
As of 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, there are no official reports of damage or injuries. But, a damage assessment is underway at Tallahassee International Airport, which remained closed into the early afternoon hours.
Much of the northern part of Florida is in a marginal or “level 1” risk of severe weather Wednesday as a cold front is pushing through the state.
The Tampa Bay area will see a few scattered showers Wednesday evening as the cold front pushes through, but thunderstorms and severe weather are not expected.
