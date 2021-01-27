Tallahassee International Airport closed after suspected tornado touches down in city

Damage at the airport included a flipped plane and damaged hangar.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The National Weather Service (NWS) in Tallahassee reported a suspected tornado on the ground at 11:43 a.m. Wednesday morning. And, a damage assessment is now underway at the city's main airport, which has been shut down.

Here’s some pics of damage at ktlh from the confirmed tornado that just passed, and of course, a picture of the radar since the last year or so has not been kind to radars. @NWSTallahassee pic.twitter.com/wUYsGv1jZB — Harrison Prieto (@harr1sonpr1eto) January 27, 2021

The reported tornado appeared to be heading right toward the radar site in Tallahassee and soon after, the radar was knocked offline. As of 12;37 p.m., the NWS says no damage was suffered to the radar.

This is eerie. Tornado moving right into the KTLH cone of silence, taking the radar offline. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/8yMStHtwKK — Jake Carstens (@JakeCarstens) January 27, 2021

As of 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, there are no official reports of damage or injuries. But, a damage assessment is underway at Tallahassee International Airport, which remained closed into the early afternoon hours.

The damage assessment is underway at @TLHAirport, which remains closed. pic.twitter.com/9q9wg3yfZo — City of Tallahassee (@CityofTLH) January 27, 2021

Much of the northern part of Florida is in a marginal or “level 1” risk of severe weather Wednesday as a cold front is pushing through the state.

The Tampa Bay area will see a few scattered showers Wednesday evening as the cold front pushes through, but thunderstorms and severe weather are not expected.