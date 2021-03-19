One of the quickest sunsets of the year is tonight

It sounds crazy, but it’s true!

TAMPA, Fla. — You learn something new every day, right? Well here’s one you have maybe never heard. The quickest sunsets happen near the equinoxes.

The vernal equinox begins Saturday morning at 5:37 a.m. This means spring begins Saturday morning, and we’ll see one of the quickest sunsets of the year.

The sun actually rises and sets faster around the time of an equinox. And the slowest sunsets (and sunrises) happen at or near the solstice to begin summer or winter.

Why is this true?

According to EarthSky.org, at every equinox, the sun rises virtually due east and sets due west. That means the setting sun hits the horizon at its steepest possible angle. It’s that steep angle of the rising or setting sun that makes the sunrise or sunset happen faster.

EarthSky.org explains that the duration of sunset varies by latitude. The sun always sets faster near Earth’s equator and more slowly at higher latitudes. Florida sees a faster sunset than New York City.

How much faster is tonight’s sunset? EarthSky.org gives an example of 40 degrees north latitude, which is the latitude of places like Denver, Colorado, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Beijing, China. At the 40th parallel north, on the day of an equinox, the sun sets in about 2 3/4 minutes.

During the first day of summer or winter, a solstice, the sun sets in roughly 3 1/4 minutes.

That’s because at a solstice, the sun is setting farthest north or farthest south of due west. The farther the sun sets from due west along the horizon, the longer duration for sunset.

So if you’re going to the beach to watch the sunset tonight, pay attention. It will be one of the quickest sunsets of the year.