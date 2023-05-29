Rain, storm chances to increase by middle of the week for Tampa Bay region

Possible scattered showers and storms will be in store Wednesday heading into the weekend.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As people begin to wrap up their Memorial Day weekend with some nice sunny weather, things will start to take a slight turn in the next few days.

Possible scattered showers and storms will be in store Wednesday heading into the weekend as rain chances gradually increase in the Tampa Bay area. Humidity will also increase by the middle of the week.

As more moisture builds into the area Wednesday and Thursday, these will not only be the days we see the best rain chances, but as well as periods of heavy rain, at times.

The forecast rain will be a good boost in the local area as well as places continue to deal with drought issues.

"Last week's rain brought a healthy drink of water across the Tampa Bay area, and there's a good chance some additional downpours this week will add more relief," 10 Tampa Bay Meteorologist Natalie Ferrari said.