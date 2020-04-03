PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn — Eighteen people lost their lives when a tornado swept through Putnam County early in the morning on Tuesday, March 3.

Family and friends shared memories and photos of them with us.

We are working to learn more about them from loved ones. This article will be updated as more stories and images are shared.

RELATED: 13 adults, 5 kids killed in Putnam County tornado, officials say

Todd & Sue Koehler

The couple was married in Sept. 2017. Sue was a Walmart store manager in Algood.

Todd and Sue Koehler

Lyndon Key

Olivia Farley Please say prayers for our family as we lay our loved ones to rest.

Terry & Dawson Curtis

Family and friends said the 54-year-old father and 6-year-old son both loved softball and baseball. Terry was described as a big teddy bear, and Dawson was described as "mean as a snake but sweet as can be." The mother, Jennifer Curtis, and their other son, Easton Curtis, are still hospitalized at Erlanger, according to family friends.

Dawson Curtis, 6

Parrish Burgess

Terry Curtis, 54

Parrish Burgess

RELATED: Three members of one sleeping family killed when tornado hit their home

Joshua, Erin & Sawyer Kimberlin

Father, mother & son. Friends started a GoFundMe to cover their funeral expenses. Josh was a mechanical engineer. Erin was a second grade teacher at Algood Elementary.

Erin's father Rodney Pitts tells 10News he is “devastated and undone.”

“All I’ve done is cry all day,” he said.

He said they were all people of great faith.

Sawyer is their only grandchild, he turned 2 over the weekend. He used to call Pitts” mumps” instead of grumps because he couldn’t pronounce the g.

Kimberlin family

Keith & Cathy Selby

We are working to learn more about these people.

Jessica Clark

She was involved with the Cookeville FFA and Putnam County Fair. She also worked for Mary Kay.

Her friend, Kelly Braswell Sullivan shared this tribute to her:

"Full of laughter, joy, hope, drive, passion, and pure sunshine, Jessica Clark, was one of a kind. Her laugh was contagious and I always smiled when around her. She was more than an Independent Beauty Consultant to me but a best friend, A sister consultant, my cheerleader and our #1!! To others she was a beloved fair board member, the friendly face you saw when you walked into City Hall, a sorority sister, A childcare taker, a “ junker” as I would call her, an amazing cook, and she could garden and can better than anyone I know. She loved all things cheetah, she loved this town, she loved her friends and family. And she was always “ In the know” of what was happening in Cookeville. To know her or to meet her was to love her."

Jessica Smith died in the Putnam County tornado.

Kelly Braswell Sullivan

Amanda Cole

The 34-year-old was the nanny for the Curtis family and the child of a family friend. Friends said she was a constant encourager and had a pure heart.

Amanda Cole, 34, (in red) was a nanny and described as a pure heart.

Parrish Burgess

Hattie Collins

She was the 4-year-old daughter of Collegeside Church of Christ Youth Minister Matt and his wife, Macy Collins. The church said no arrangements have been made at this time. Matt, Macy, and Lainey are in local hospitals and are stable. The church anticipates they will make a full recovery. Their house is a complete loss. They request no visitors at the hospital at this time.

Four-year-old Hattie Collins, far right, was the daughter of Collegeside Church of Christ youth minister Matt and Macy Collins.

Collegeside Church of Christ

Patricia "Pat" Lane

The 67-year-old was a member of Collegeside Church of Christ. It described her as a "beloved sister." Her funeral arrangements have not been made at this time, according to the church.

Patricia "Pat" Lane, 67, was a member of Collegeside Church of Christ.

Collegeside Church of Christ

Stephanie Field & Harlan Marsh

Stephanie was a single mother to Harlan. She worked at the Suntrust Call Center in Cookeville. A co-worker said she was kind-hearted, good-natured and funny. Harlan was her world.

Stephanie Field and Harlan Marsh

James Burrow

Tania Owens The exact spot where our son was taken from us. Please take care of your families...even as the sun rises today we still wish for yesterday...and if you are around the Nashville, Mount Juliet,...

Bridgette (Ann Marie) McCormick

We are working to learn more about this person.

Jamie Smith, 30 to 35-year-old female

We are working to learn more about this person.

Leisha Littenberry, 28

We are working to learn more about this person.

Friends started a GoFundMe to cover her funeral expenses.

Lezli Robyn I was heartbroken to find out this lovely young lady, Leisha Elizabeth, was killed by the tornado that rampaged through Tennessee last night. My heart especially goes out to her mother, Melissa...

RELATED: Tennessee tornado victims: How to help

RELATED: Use this Facebook group to help tornado victims find their belongings

RELATED: Help is pouring in to help victims of Putnam Co. tornadoes

RELATED: LIST: 17 people remain missing in Putnam Co. after tornado