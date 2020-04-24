SARASOTA, Fla. — As severe weather rolled in along the Nature Coast early Friday morning, residents were told to stay inside, as tornado watches and the chance for strong storms loomed.

For one homeowner in Sarasota, the possibility for damage struck a little too close to home -- the roof to be exact.

Firefighters in Sarasota County were called out to the 1800 block of Wood Hollow Court Friday for a lightning strike to a home, where a fire broke out in the attic.

Our news partners at WWSB report one person was home and eating breakfast at the time of the lightning strike. Thankfully, that person was uninjured.

Neighbor Matthew St. Aubin told the station he saw the lightning strike the home as he was driving by. Video from inside shows significant damage to the home's kitchen ceiling. Insulation and drywall that once covered the now-gaping hole were scattered across the house, exposing its framework.

The house appeared to sustain additional damage with a shattered window. Household items fell over and were broken.

While the Bay area's threat for severe weather is considerably lower this evening, it is still safe to stay aware as soggy and stormy weather is still expected.

