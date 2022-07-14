Scattered afternoon storms likely this weekend

While it will not be a washout, keep an eye on the sky for tropical afternoon downpours.

TAMPA, Fla — If you have any outdoor plans this weekend, you'll want to keep your eyes on the radar. Like the last few days, rounds of showers and storms are likely as we head into Saturday and Sunday.

While this summertime pattern is nothing out of the ordinary, rain coverage bumps up a bit Saturday. A southeast to easterly low-level flow will pump more tropical moisture into the area this weekend. As the sun heats the ground through the day, the atmosphere becomes more and more unstable, leading to storms firing up along the sea breeze as they tap into that moisture overhead.

This southeasterly wind will slow the sea breeze down a bit, which will delay the onset of showers until after midday. Scattered storms will develop through the afternoon and last through about 8 p.m.

Friday

A few showers and storms will be possible over the Gulf Friday morning, with an easterly flow in place, most of those showers will remain offshore, and we'll stay dry through the morning. Rain will be very limited inland through the first half of the day before storms pop-up inland for the afternoon. While Friday is trending drier, a few storms could bounce back toward the coast through the evening.

While most storms stay under severe limits, additional instability from an upper-level low moving across Florida could lead to a few stronger storms capable of producing small hail and winds between 50-60 mph.

Saturday

Saturday starts out like a warm humid, but dry summer day. Southeasterly flow pumps in more tropical moisture, and that will support more scattered showers and storms that will firing up after the midday hour with the highest coverage in interior Florida during the late afternoon.

A few of these storms could become strong, producing abundant lighting and torrential rain. Most of this rain will last through the early evening before dissipating.

Sunday

Lather, rinse, repeat. Sunday will be a transition day as winds start to shift more so out of the south. Showers will pop up at the coast a little earlier in the afternoon before a few more storms develop and push north through the early evening.