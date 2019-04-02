ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Drive carefully late tonight through the morning commute: Sea fog might again develop and knock down visibility.

The morning fog Monday was dense enough to close the Sunshine Skyway Bridge for a few hours. Crews diverted traffic at both ends of the bridge in Pinellas and Manatee counties.

Areas most affected by the potential of fog likely will be along the Gulf Coast, especially north toward the Nature Coast. The fog will be more patchy inland and make for better driving conditions.

Fog could be patchy in spots Tuesday morning across the Tampa Bay region, even denser along the coastline.

Sea fog develops when relatively warm, moist air pushes over the cool surface water of the Gulf of Mexico. The colder air just above the water interacts with the warmer air and allows moisture to condense into the particles that, when combined, form fog.

