Another foggy morning Thursday on tap

Sea fog develops overnight and moves inland, likely Thursday and Friday morning.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Coastal waters from Bonita Beach to the Suwannee River out to 60 nautical miles, including Tampa Bay, have a dense fog advisory until 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

Reduced visibility is expected in these areas. Navigation on the water may also be difficult. This is a time of year when sea fog is more likely to develop, as our coastal waters are relatively cool.

Sea fog forms when warm, moist air moves over colder water and cools to its dew point temperature, causing the air to saturate -- producing the fog.

A dense fog advisory for coastal areas tonight. We'll likely do this again tomorrow night. Light winds help the fog develop overnight. pic.twitter.com/5Xp6cRwZPA — Ric Kearbey (@RicKearbeyWTSP) February 11, 2021

Our coastal waters have cool temperatures right now in the low 60s around Tampa Bay, which is plenty cool for warmer, humid air to cool down to its dew point, making the fog.

Light winds will keep the air from mixing very much, helping keep the foggy air concentrated along coastal areas.