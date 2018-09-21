TAMPA, Fla. — Fall is in the air and you know what that means for Florida — not a lot.

Well, except for football season is in full swing and pumpkin spice lattes appearing on menus.

While many areas around the country are starting to breathe in that crisp autumn air and see temperatures fall into the 50s and 60s, the temperatures down here are still hot, hot and hot.

This month is on track to be the hottest September on record, by a long shot, according to Stephen Shiveley with the National Weather Service in Tampa.

As of Friday, the average temperature reading this month from the Tampa International Airport was 85.8 degrees.

That’s already two degrees above the previous record holder of an average temperate of 83.8 degrees in September 2016.

There are still 10 days left in the month, but with the average so high already, it’s likely this September will remain a scorcher.

With red tide affecting the local beaches, beating the heat can be tricky, so here are a few ways to stay cool.

One way to get out of the September heat is to find a pool. There’s no red tide there.

Another way is to find a place with some nice air conditioning. One place that comes to mind that has AC are museums, and since Saturday is Museum Day there will be 18 museums around the Tampa Bay area with free admission.

A third way to stay cool is a nice cold beverage. Sure, Starbucks has iced pumpkin spiced lattes, but if a double IPA is more your style, you can head to St. Pete Brewing for their FitzMagic IPA.

