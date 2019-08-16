ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Citrus, Hernado and Pasco counties have seen the highest rainfall totals over the past 24 hours.
However, all coastal counties have been placed under a flood advisory throughout the morning.
With additional development and heavy rain likely later Friday, the 10 Weather Team we be monitoring our coastal counties.
A flood watch remains in effect until 10 p.m. Friday.
Based on where more rain falls, some areas could see this watch extend into the weekend.
Several river flood warnings are still ongoing, as well.
