BRADENTON, Fla. — Strong storms that swept across Tampa Bay left minor damage behind in Bradenton.

The storm’s wind reached speeds of about 45-50 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The winds damaged a mobile home in Palm Grove Rental Resort, weather reports said.

Multiple severe thunderstorm warnings rolled in early Thursday morning.

