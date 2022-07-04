Tampa Bay area left soggy after line of storms rolled through Thursday

A tornado warning was issued briefly in parts of Pinellas County during the morning.

HOLIDAY, Fla. — A line of strong storms made its way through the Tampa Bay area on Thursday.

It prompted the National Weather Service to issue a tornado warning in the northern parts of Pinellas County including Palm Harbor, Tarpon Springs and Oldsmar from 11:05 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Heavy rain and strong winds slammed northern parts of the county late Thursday morning causing some temporary flooding on the sides of roads.

Lightning continued after the brunt of the storm to the north passed. The National Weather Service states there is no safe place outside when thunderstorms hit the area and advise people to take shelter.

Strong storms also prompted other areas to follow safety protocols. Hillsborough County Public Schools states some schools were sheltered in place as storms moved through as part of their crisis management plan. All staff and students were safe.

The chance for a few spotty showers and downpours will remain until the evening. The cold front and dicey weather will be well to the south of the area Friday, and the clearing trend begins. Sunshine returns steadily through the morning Friday as cooler and drier air rides in on a northwesterly wind.

