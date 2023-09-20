Tropical Storm Ophelia makes landfall in North Carolina

The storm came onto shore at Emerald Isle in North Carolina around 6:15 a.m. with estimated maximum winds of 70 miles per hour.

NORFOLK, Va. — Tropical Storm Ophelia made landfall on North Carolina's coast Saturday morning, a storm system that is bringing heavy rain and windy conditions. A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for the Outer Banks and Virginia's Hampton Roads ahead of the storm.

The storm came onto shore at Emerald Isle in North Carolina around 6:15 a.m. with estimated maximum winds of 70 miles per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center. It is expected to move north into the coastal regions of Virginia and North Carolina Saturday morning, and should slice right through our area before heading back out to sea.

As of 8 a.m., tropical storm conditions are continuing along the coast and further inland as Ophelia moves over eastern North Carolina toward Virginia. The storm's maximum sustained winds are 65 miles per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Two to four inches of rain is expected and locally higher amounts are possible, which could result in urban and poor drainage flooding. The highest rainfall totals are forecasted to be near the coast.

Wind gusts could reach 40 to 50 miles per hour near the coast into early Saturday. A few downed trees or power lines are possible which could result in scattered power outages.

Moderate tidal flooding is possible with the high tides early Saturday and again Saturday afternoon. Yorktown could see moderate to major tidal flooding on Saturday.