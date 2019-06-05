MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado hit Madeira Beach on Sunday.

According to the NWS, radar data was consistent with the damage to suggest a water spout moved ashore and became a tornado. It rated as an EF-0 tornado with winds between 65-85 mph.

Sunday’s severe weather brought thunderstorm warnings, heavy rain, small winds and some storm damage to the Tampa Bay area.

The warnings expired Sunday afternoon.

Severe winds blow through Tampa Bay A trampoline appeared to have damaged a fence Sunday, May 5, in Land O' Lakes as severe storms rolled through. A tree fell on top of a car in St. Petersburg as a line of strong to severe thunderstorms swept through parts of Tampa Bay on Sunday, May 5. A tree fell on top of a car in St. Petersburg as a line of strong to severe thunderstorms swept through parts of Tampa Bay on Sunday, May 5. A section of awning is torn from a home Sunday, May 5, in Holiday, Florida, as severe storms rolled through.

Related: Video shows sunroom getting lifted by possible tornado

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.