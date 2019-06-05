MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado hit Madeira Beach on Sunday.
According to the NWS, radar data was consistent with the damage to suggest a water spout moved ashore and became a tornado. It rated as an EF-0 tornado with winds between 65-85 mph.
Sunday’s severe weather brought thunderstorm warnings, heavy rain, small winds and some storm damage to the Tampa Bay area.
The warnings expired Sunday afternoon.
