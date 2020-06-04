PORT VILA, Vanuatu — Tropical Cyclone Herald, a monstrous storm that for a time had wind speeds equating to a Category 5 hurricane, made landfall on the island nation of Vanuatu.

The South Pacific cyclone hasn't garnered many headlines in recent days, with media coverage worldwide focused on the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

But, the storm has become part of the coronavirus story as it complicated Vanuatu authorities' response to the virus. The nation lifted its social distancing and lockdown restrictions to allow for a better movement of people to prepare and evacuate, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

There have been no confirmed coronavirus cases on the islands.

Herald was upgraded to a Category 5 system prior to landfall on Monday, reaching speeds of 165 mph.

Although there were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths, the storm's powerful winds tore roofs from homes and caused flooding, The Guardian reports. The country's population of 276,000 were warned ahead of the storm to be prepared for gusts in excess of 200 mph, flash flooding and "very rough to phenomenal seas," according to Vanuatu meteorology and geo-hazards department.

Media outlets worldwide are waiting for additional reports from the island, but it might take some time.

"Communications to Santo and Malekula [Vanuatu’s two largest islands] are cut now, so we don’t know what’s happening," said Eric Durpaire, the chief of Vanuatu’s field office for Unicef Pacific, speaking with The Guardian over the phone from the country’s capital of Port Vila.

Because of coronavirus fears, it could be some time before storm relief comes in earnest. Durpaire said humanitarian workers who want to help won't be able to -- or they'll have to wait 14 days in quarantine.

Reuters reports Vanuatu was slammed in 2015 by Category 5 Cyclone Pam, which has gone down in recorded history as one of the more intense tropical cyclones in the south Pacific Ocean, with a maximum sustained wind speed of 175 mph.

