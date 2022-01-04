Saturday brings possible severe weather threat to Tampa Bay area

Much of the Tampa Bay area on Saturday is under a slight risk for severe weather.

TAMPA, Fla. — On the heels of a severe weather threat moving through the Tampa Bay area late Thursday into Friday, a system coming to the region this weekend has the potential to produce another round of strong storms.

10 Tampa Bay meteorologists are tracking a continued pattern of unsettled weather over the next few days.

Showers and thunderstorms will move through the region Friday as a cold front slowly pushes to the south. While the risk is low there could still be an isolated severe storm, but that chance will decrease as the day goes on.

Saturday is more likely to bring the Tampa Bay area's next threat of severe weather and the potential for the system to produce a brief tornado can't be ruled out.

The Storm Prediction Center placed most of the region under a slight risk — a level two out of five — risk for severe weather Saturday.

The primary threat for severe weather on Saturday will be hail and/or damaging wind gusts, but a brief tornado cannot be ruled out.

Right now it looks like the storms will begin to build into the region out of the Gulf of Mexico into the second half of the afternoon through the evening hours. The main threat for strong to severe storms should move out before midnight.

Lingering concerns for an isolated severe storm in the Tampa Bay area will continue into Sunday as the frontal boundary stays in the region.

The frontal boundary will finally clear the region on Monday, with drier conditions returning to our forecast.

However, as we get into next week, storms will return to the forecast Wednesday and Thursday.