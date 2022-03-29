Strong to severe storms possible Thursday evening

A potent springtime storm system brings the threat of strong to severe storms to northern Florida.

TAMPA, Fla — Following a flawless start to the last week of March, it is time to pull back out the rain gear.

A powerful springtime storm is setting its sights on the Deep South, bringing yet another multi-day potential severe weather outbreak to wrap up the workweek. That same system is headed to the Tampa Bay area, and while the severe threat is on the lower end, arriving storms could pack a punch.

The setup ⛈️

An upper-level trough pushes eastward through the Plains on Tuesday, pulling unseasonably warm and moist Gulf of Mexico air into the south-central United States. A roaring southerly low-level jet in concert with strong upper-level winds will set the stage for robust storms and severe weather ranging from eastern Texas to Alabama.

Parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, Tennessee and Alabama are placed in a moderate — a level four out of five — risk for severe weather Wednesday.

Winds in excess of 80 mph are possible as this squall line whips through the Deep South on Wednesday. Although straight-line winds are the main threat for this particular event, a few tornado warnings will be possible throughout the evening.

This same storm system will eventually push a weakening cold front south into Florida. Ahead of that front, a line of showers and a few strong storms will make their way through the Tampa Bay area Thursday evening.

The timing ⏰

Thanks to tightening pressure gradients, a warm, southeast wind will begin to pick up as early as Wednesday afternoon. The storms will still be a ways away, but it will feel like a storm day as winds gust up to 20-25 mph.

Thursday morning will be dry and grayer than the beginning of the week, but it will not be a good hair day as those gradient winds remain steady ahead of the storms.

The line of rain and storms arrive at the Nature Coast around sunset and will continue to push toward our interior counties through the night, but the line appears to fall apart and run out of steam late in the evening.

The front stops advancing and stalls out over the state Friday and hangs around through the weekend. The severe risk will be even lower Saturday and Sunday, but showers and a few storms will linger around through the beginning of next week.

The threats 🌪️

The Storm Prediction Center placed the entire Nature Coast and areas north of Interstate 4including Pinellas and north-central Hillsborough counties in a marginal — a level one out of five — risk for severe weather Thursday evening.

Compared to the Deep South, our severe risk is much lower, but gusty winds and an isolated waterspout or tornado can not be ruled out.