Slight risk for severe weather exists Saturday for parts of Tampa Bay area

Damaging winds and a tornado or two cannot be ruled out as storms roll across Florida.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After a week filled with sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures, a developing storm system will bring the threat of severe weather Saturday to portions of Tampa Bay.

Warm and humid conditions ahead of the developing system will be in place Friday afternoon when temperatures will once again climb into the low 80s. Most of the area will not have to worry about rain on Friday, but a few isolated afternoon and evening showers will be possible.

Friday night, a cold front will slowly sag south out of north Florida. Scattered showers and a few associated with this front will start to drift south into the Nature Coast, but the immediate Tampa Bay area will likely remain rain-free through the early morning hours. That said, some of the storms that develop toward the Big Bend region Friday evening into the Nature Coast could be a little strong, but will gradually weaken as they drift south.

Areas along and south of the Interstate 4 corridor will have a mix of sun and clouds Saturday morning but as temperatures begin to rise, the warmth will help fuel showers and storms associated with a secondary low-pressure system developing along the cold front.

A line of showers and storms looks to develop and sweep east across the northern part of the region through the early and mid-afternoon hours as this low-pressure system tracks to the northeast.

Storms north of the I-4 corridor will have a greater chance of being on the strong to severe side.

Damaging winds will be the primary concern, but a small strip from the Nature Coast across the state toward Daytona Beach could also see a tornado or two. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted this area as having a "slight" (2 on a 0-5 scale) of severe weather.

This initial round of storms will clear out before dinner, but a few tailing showers will remain possible into Saturday night. A few isolated showers will be possible into early Sunday morning, but as the winds shift to the west-northwest, drier and cooler air will begin to move in.

This shift in flow will bring back the sunshine but also usher in cooler and even windier conditions through the day on Sunday.

Saturday will already be a little breezy with southerly winds from 10-20 mph and gusts to 30 mph, but Sunday will be even windier. As the new air mass arrives, winds will increase to around 20 mph with gusts of around 35 mph. Some wind gusts along the coast could even top out around 40 mph.

The increasing winds on Sunday will also come with decreasing temperatures as the cooler air spills in through what is typically the heat of the day. Instead of afternoon high temperatures, Sunday will likely see its high of 66 degrees around lunchtime with gradually cooling temperatures through the afternoon.