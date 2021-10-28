LIVE RADAR: Tornado watch in effect until 5 p.m. for Tampa Bay area

A few tornadoes and damaging wind gusts to 70 mph are possible with a line of strong to severe storms forecast to move in from the Gulf.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Thunderstorms pushing inland from the Gulf of Mexico have the potential to produce waterspouts and tornadoes for the next several hours.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a tornado watch for this threat, which is in effect now until 5 p.m. for an area mostly north of the Tampa Bay area. This includes the cities of Bradenton, Lakeland, Sarasota, St. Petersburg, Tampa and locations northward.

A strong cold front is quickly moving east across the South, pushing warm moisture ahead of it and cool drier air behind it across the Gulf of Mexico and onto the west Florida coast into Thursday.

After a small break in the rain, a second and gustier line of storms moves onshore well after lunchtime, through the mid-afternoon, between 3-5 p.m.

The Storm Prediction Center placed much of west-central Florida at a "slight risk" of severe weather Thursday — a level two out of five.

Enough instability, a warm and moist low-level flow and wind shear (a change of wind speed and/or direction with height) could lead to a few strong to severe storms, especially around and north of the Tampa Bay area, with damaging winds and an isolated waterspout or tornado among the main threats.

Localized flooding will also be possible, with some of the heftier storms capable of producing 1-3 inches of rainfall.