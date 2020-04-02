ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An overnight storm threat, plus severe weather in the mix, is likely in the works later this week for much of Florida.

Starting today, it'll feel a lot like springtime as temperatures climb and there's a bit more humidity in the air. And that's just the beginning: Look for highs pushing 80 degrees Wednesday and Thursday.

This all is associated with a southerly flow of air ushering in these warmer and more humid conditions. Winds will become even breezier into Thursday, with higher gusts.

Consider it, by then, the calm before the storm -- a strong cold front is expected to sweep across the state late Thursday into Friday, bringing with it a line of showers and thunderstorms.

Depending on the ingredients -- and timing -- in play, some of those storms could turn strong to severe.

Severe weather possible

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center highlights all of Tampa Bay, including Tampa, St. Petersburg, Lakeland and the surrounding area south to Sarasota, under a slight risk of severe weather.

Consider this a threat-level two out of five -- not a big risk but one worth watching.

It's expected a squall line will roll in as the cold front presses eastward. Some storms associated with the line could turn severe: Damaging winds are the main threat, but a tornado or two could develop given the amount of forecast wind shear -- or "turning" of the winds -- situated across the region.

The timing so far places this line coming into the Tampa Bay area late Thursday into Friday, meaning this could be an overnight risk. Download the 10News app and have a way to be alerted to possible severe weather watches and warnings should they be issued.

Surf's up

People along the coastline will have a sense of the coming weather as those strong winds mentioned earlier churn up the Gulf of Mexico.

Expect higher than normal tides, perhaps by a foot or two, and big waves. This means there will be an increased risk for rip currents, so stay out of the water.

If you live in an area that sees some flooding from high tides, be on the lookout for some minor flooding Thursday into Friday, especially around the high tide at 2 a.m. Friday.

