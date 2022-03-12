Caught on camera: Fort Myers Beach waterspout becomes tornado at landfall

It tossed about debris as it came ashore.

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Beach plans took a sudden turn for the worst Saturday when a waterspout came ashore.

Aside from some darkening skies, all seemed normal around noon on Fort Myers Beach, according to WINK-TV. Just minutes later, the waterspout was seen in the distance.

It was associated with a potent line of showers and thunderstorms that moved through earlier in the day across the Tampa Bay region. Wind damage was reported in Highlands County and, farther north, an EF-1 tornado with 90 mph winds moved into Weeki Wachee.

Back on the beach, the waterspout made landfall as a likely low-end, EF-0 tornado and was seen throwing about beach gear and debris.

"...It came all of a sudden, like what’s going on, there’s a water spout, here we go, where's it going?" Cheryl Sackaris told WINK.

The TV station reports the tornado left behind minor damage.