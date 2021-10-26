Spooky Thursday: Tie down those Halloween decorations ahead of possible severe weather

Damaging winds and an isolated tornado or two are possible.

TAMPA, Fla. — 'Tis the season for cold fronts and strong storms.

Before the much-anticipated Halloween weekend cooldown, we'll have to get through some windy and messy weather first. Here's the breakdown:

A strong cold front will accompany a cut-off low-pressure system traversing Wednesday across the Mississippi River Valley. This system quickly pushes east and will drag that cold front across the Gulf of Mexico and onto the west Florida coast Thursday morning.

You may notice a humidity increase Wednesday evening as the front pulls deeper moisture from the south and into the Tampa Bay region following a relatively dry-feeling couple of days.

That warm and moist low-level flow will help support numerous showers and storms starting as early as Thursday morning and lasting through much of the afternoon.

Enough instability and strong wind shear (a significant change of wind speed and/or direction with height) could lead to a few strong to severe storms, as well, especially around and north of the Tampa Bay area.

The Storm Prediction Center placed much of west-central Florida in a "slight risk" of severe weather Thursday — a level two out of five. The line of storms could produce damaging winds and an isolated waterspout or a tornado as the wet and windy weather rolls through Thursday morning and midday.



It would be wise to stay weather aware and have a way to get alerts through the day on Thursday.

A couple of showers could linger into Friday, but the severe threat will be long gone at that time. However, 30-45 mph winds gusts, especially at the coast, are possible through the start of the weekend.

With that being said, now would be a good time to figure out what to do with those Halloween decorations.

The storms alone could knock those ghouls and goblins into your neighbor's yard, but so could the breezy cold front conditions Friday into Saturday morning.