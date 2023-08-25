Expert weighs in on how late home insurance policies can be modified before major storms

For homeowners who want to ride things out with low or no insurance coverage ahead of storms this hurricane season, Mark Friedlander says you’re taking a big risk.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As the tropics continue to heat up this hurricane season, do you know if your home is protected if damaging weather heads our way?

Insurance expert Mark Friedlander says if you need to update your home insurance policy to make sure you’re adequately protected, you should still have time to make changes this hurricane season if you act fast.

“Typically, until the National Hurricane Center issues storm watches or warnings, you can make changes to your existing policies,” he said.

That’s for home insurance, but when it comes to flood insurance, things can be trickier.

Friedlander says it can take longer for those modifications to take effect, so last-minute changes before a storm could still leave you at risk.

“If you don’t have flood insurance today, it’s going to be too late for any storm that hits next week,” he explained. “You need to plan in advance for flood insurance, typically 30 days.”

For people who want to ride things out with low or no insurance coverage ahead of storms this hurricane season, Friedlander says you’re taking a risk if your home takes on major damage.

“FEMA will step in and help you with emergency funds, and perhaps emergency housing, but FEMA is not an insurance policy,” he said. “If your home is severely damaged or destroyed by a storm, FEMA is not going to pay to rebuild it…without adequate insurance, you’re taking a chance.”

According to Friedlander, people may also want to check on their auto insurance policies to make sure they have storm loss coverage on their vehicle to make sure they’re set in the event of flooding, trees falling on their vehicle, or other issues that can blow in with these big storms.

Some additional hurricane readiness tips Friedlander shared from the Insurance Information Institute included: