How to check for power outages in your area

Tropical Storm Elsa could cause issues with the Tampa Bay area's electrical infrastructure, meaning localized power outages.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to arrive along the Florida Coast Tuesday or Wednesday, bringing with it heavy rain, dangerous winds and possibly several feet of storm surge.

Any of those could cause issues with the Tampa Bay area's electrical infrastructure, meaning localized power outages.

Here are links to the outage maps for power companies in the area:

Regardless of outages, Elsa is expected to have effects on the region, with the majority of the storm impacts coming Tuesday and Wednesday.

