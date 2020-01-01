BOULDER, Colo. — Hurricane-force winds and blinding snow are turning highways out west into high-speed danger zones.

Wyoming Highway Patrol is warning drivers to slow down, but big trucks are taking a beating from gusts topping 80 mph, according to the Associated Press.

ABC Denver reported an Amazon Prime delivery truck was blown off the road Wednesday by a powerful wind gust. It smashed through a center guardrail on Interstate 25 near the Colorado-Wyoming border, but incredibly, the driver managed to keep the tractor-trailer from flipping over.

Other drivers weren’t so lucky as troopers responded to several rollovers.

Mountain roads are being buried by heavy snow. The National Weather Service says up to 20 inches are expected to fall outside Boulder.

Some roads will likely become impassible until snowplows can clear them.

