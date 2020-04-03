ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Right now, staff and volunteers with the Tampa Bay Red Cross of America chapters are on standby to go help those impacted by the tornadoes in Tennessee.

They say it will be up to the Red Cross there to determine what exactly they need but once they get the word, they will have 24 hours to pack up and head out.

Linzy Wilson is a Red Cross Disaster program manager. She says deployments are typically two weeks. She’s gone to multiple hurricane disaster zones in the past.

She says responding to tornadoes is a little different.

"A big thing with tornadoes versus hurricanes is it’s so unexpected. Often times with hurricanes, we have that little bit of warning, we know where we think it’s going to hit. We have an idea of the impact," Wilson said. "With tornadoes, it’s just so unexpected. They aren’t going to have shelters already open to the community."

She explained that every situation is different.

"You just really don’t know what you’re getting yourself into when you go into a disaster zone like that," Wilson said. "You don’t know if you’re going to be sleeping on the floor in a sleeping bag.

"You don’t know exactly what food you’re going to be eating. There’s a lot of unknowns so you have to mentally prepare for about anything."

She says disaster assessment is taking place right now in Tennessee. Since Tennessee is a division of the Tampa Bay chapter, it’s not unusual for them to help out there.

