This afternoon: Marginal risk of severe thunderstorms developing

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Thunderstorms are expected this Monday afternoon, mainly across inland locations. Storms that develop will be capable of producing strong gusty winds with areas of locally heavy rains and frequent lightning strikes.
Any storm will be capable of lingering into the late evening, although diminishing a couple of hours after sunset.
The Storm Prediction Center places our inland counties in a "marginal" risk for severe weather. This is a 1 out of 5 risk level, which is relatively low.
