Possible tornado moves through New Smyrna Beach area

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A possible tornado was caught on camera Monday afternoon as strong storms pushed off the east coast of Florida.

The New Smyrna Beach Police Department posted video of the twister on Facebook, showing what appeared to be a rotating display of clouds moving off to the south-southeast.

Some tree damage was reported in the area of U.S. 1 and Sleepy Hollow, the department said.

10 Tampa Bay meteorologist Natalie Ferrari said today's atmospheric setup, especially east of the Tampa Bay area, is capable of producing a tornado or two.