Tornado warning expires for Pasco County

A waterspout was reported off shore.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The tornado warning in effect for parts of coastal Pasco County has been allowed to expire.

The National Weather Service says at 10:30 a.m., a confirmed waterspout was located offshore near Beacon Square — near Holiday — moving northeast at 10 mph.

There have been, so far, no reports of damage in the area.

People living in New Port Richey, Holiday and Beacon Square were told to take cover immediately.

"Flying debris will be dangers to those without shelter," the weather service said in a statement.

There are two types of waterspouts, according to NOAA. One is a fair-weather waterspout, which someone might see hanging off a cloud on an otherwise partly cloudy day. Another is a tornadic waterspout, though there are no reports this one moved onshore to become an actual tornado.