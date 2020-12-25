Largo mobile home park damaged as severe weather moves through on Christmas Eve

The NWS issued a severe thunderstorm alert for the area from 6:24 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

LARGO, Fla. — A community in Largo is assessing damage after severe weather blew through Pinellas County on Christmas Eve.

A 10 Tampa Bay crew was at the Ranchero Village mobile home park, where a structure appears to have collapsed. Images show large shards of metal have pulled away from each other and fallen into a pile onto the road.

No other damage to the community has been reported at this time.

As of 8:20 p.m., power outages are impacting 418 people in Pinellas County.

