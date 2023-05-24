St. Petersburg area picks up small hail from strong storm

Showers and storms began popping up earlier in the day across inland areas before building toward the Gulf coastline.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Small hail fell across portions of Pinellas County where a strong storm parked itself over the area for some time.

Penny-sized hail was reported Wednesday afternoon in St. Petersburg's Vinoy Park, according to the National Weather Service. 10 Tampa Bay viewers also sent some video of small hail in the city's Disston Heights neighborhood and the Lealman area.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued around 5 p.m. for the threat of quarter-sized hail but, at this time, no reports of larger hailstones have been received.